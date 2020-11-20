CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Does Kentucky have a chance to make this weekend's game against Alabama more interesting than many expect?

Cats Illustrated's Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland share their predictions on Kentucky's game against the top-ranked team in the nation.

What might be Kentucky's reasons for optimism going into this game with Alabama?

Jeff Drummond: We need to reach down deep into our optimism reserves in order to find some special mojo for this game. Alabama looks like the best team in the country, and the Cats have been wildly inconsistent, so it's a tough sell to convince folks that Kentucky stands a chance. I've always been an optimistic sort, though, so my hunch is that UK plays a lot better in this game than most people expect. Mark Stoops' teams generally perform well when fans and media are writing them off. They like having the chip on their shoulder.

Justin Rowland: Alabama has been away from real football games for three weeks now. That's long enough that it may amount to more of an occasion for rust -- almost like a midseason opener of sorts -- rather than just a chance to rest up. Other than that, we can say that this Alabama team maybe isn't the juggernaut in the ground game that it has sometimes been, or quite as stout defensively as we're used to seeing from Alabama teams. Terry Wilson is coming off a nice performance in his first game back for Kentucky. But it's really stretching it to say any of this is an occasion for optimism.

What are the reasons for concern?

Drummond: While I believe Kentucky will play better than most people expect, the challenge is so great this week that it may not make a difference. Alabama looks like the best team in the country, and possibly by a wide margin. The Crimson Tide don't seem to have any real weakness. Even if the Cats play a great defensive game and slow down a Bama offense that's averaging 47 points per game, it's hard to envision a scenario in which the offense scores enough points to stay close. I think UK could play relatively well and lose by three or more scores.

Rowland: Where to begin? Even without Jaylen Waddle it's going to be extremely difficult to check these Alabama receivers because they are gifted and Mac Jones is playing at a very high level. Alabama is very well rested and they're probably very eager to get back on the field and make a statement after watching Clemson lose and seeing Ohio State start their season in pretty impressive fashion. UK has never defeated the Crimson Tide in the state of Alabama, and you're talking about arguably the most talented team in the nation.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: Kentucky needs a monster game from Chris Rodriguez, and the offensive line by extension, to have any shot to pull an epic upset. If the Cats can control the line of scrimmage and have a freakishly large time of possession, they might be able to "shorten the game" and have a puncher's chance. Picture the Georgia matchup, only with UK actually taking some shots if they get into that position again.

Rowland: Jamin Davis is someone who I expect to see around the football a lot on Saturday. Najee Harris will get a solid workload and Kentucky is going to play off those receivers to try and make 'Bama drive the field. So guys like Davis are going to have to make a lot of plays in the box.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Alabama 39, Kentucky 16 - I think the Cats will cover but there's just too much talent to overcome in this one. Without a dynamic, balanced offense, UK doesn't have much hope against the No. 1 team in America.

Rowland: Alabama 42-10. It wouldn't surprise me to see Kentucky find some success on offense for small stretches of the game but it's hard to see them scoring a lot. Conversely, this is by far the best offense Kentucky has faced this season. The line is what it is for a reason.