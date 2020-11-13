CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday after a week away from action.

With John Schlarman's passing this week it's sure to be an emotional contest.

Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland discuss the contest and offer predictions in this Take Two contest.

What are the main reasons for optimism if you're a Kentucky fan going into Saturday's game?

Jeff Drummond: It's been a rough two or three weeks for Kentucky, culminating with the passing of beloved offensive line coach John Schlarman, but I think the Wildcats will be eager to get back on the field. It could be therapeutic for them. I expect them to play really well in honor of Schlarman and pick up the W against a Vanderbilt squad that has really struggled on both sides of the ball. It's the perfect timing for this opponent.

Justin Rowland: This game is pretty easy to break down. Vanderbilt doesn't really do anything that should scare Kentucky or really any other SEC team. The 'Dores average fewer than 13 points and give up nearly 40 per contest. Opponents rush for 5.3 yards per carry.

The 'Cats have taken control in this series to date. UK has had a bye week. They have not played their best football lately and I suspect they are eager to change that this weekend. The return of Terry Wilson gives the 'Cats at least one more option in their attempt to maybe find a hot hand at quarterback.

What are some potential reasons for concern?

Drummond: Despite its winless start, Vanderbilt has played better the last two weeks than it did earlier in the season. Most of that improvement has been on the offensive side of the ball, where freshman quarterback Ken Seals has been throwing the ball well. He's got some decent skilled players in the passing game. I don't see this unit as a big threat to the Cats' SEC-leading scoring defense, but they are gradually getting better. It would be a bit more concerning if the Dores were drastically better on the defensive side of the ball and going up against UK's struggling offense, but that is not the case.

Rowland: It's possible that Kentucky's offense comes out of the bye week showing no improvement and comes grinding to a halt. If we see the same kind of offense that we've seen for the last two games then you can't really count any game as a guaranteed win.

Vanderbilt quarterback Ken Seals did pass for 336 yards against Mississippi State last week.

Who is your pick for Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: I've got the Kentucky O-Line sharing MVP honors for this one. I think they come out with a ton of pride and passion to honor John Schlarman. Drake Jackson & Co. lead the way to a refreshing offensive showing that takes some heat off the unit.

Rowland: Chris Rodriguez seems primed for a big game. I think you've got to go with the guy who has been the team's best offensive option to date especially considering he's rushing against a defense that's very vulnerable.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 13. I think the Cats roll in this one. It's been a tricky game to predict in the past because UK has often overlooked Vandy, and the Commodores always play hard in this matchup as they view it as a rare opportunity to post an SEC win. This time, however, the Cats have too much to play for. They'll take care of business.

Rowland: Kentucky 35-7. Something tells me the 'Cats are going to come out and play their most complete game of the season. Maybe they won't. Even if they don't I suspect they'll still win comfortably. But there's a lot of emotion on that roster right now and I think with a week off and a lot of eagerness to right the ship they pour it on.