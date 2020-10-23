CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

With every win, each next Kentucky football game means more.

The Wildcats have a chance to move above .500 for the first time all season this Saturday when they travel to Columbia, Mo., for a game against SEC East rival Missouri.

Here are takes and picks from Cats Illustrated writers Jeff Drummond and Justin Rowland.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about this game?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky should be feeling really good coming off two exceptional defensive performances against Mississippi State and Tennessee the last two weeks. No one else who faces those two teams this season will be able to hold them to a combined nine points. It would be a little unreasonable to expect the Cats to pitch another defensive game as good as either of those performances, but I think they match up well with what the Missouri offense wants to do.

Justin Rowland: Kentucky's playing well. The 'Cats have outscored two SEC opponents by a score of 58-9 over the last two weeks. The defense is playing like one of the nation's best units. Mark Stoops has won five straight games against Missouri including two straight at Faurot Field. Missouri does have a recent win against LSU but against the one common opponent, Tennessee, they lost 35-12. The Tigers are starting a very young quarterback.

What are some reasons for concern?

Drummond: Mizzou has some good things going on the offensive side of the ball behind the strong arm of one-time UK recruit Connor Bazelak. I think you're going to see him take care of the ball a lot better than the quarterbacks the Cats have seen of late. The Tigers are also pretty solid with their rushing defense, allowing just 3.6 yards per attempt. Kentucky will have to make some plays through the air to pose a balanced threat and finish drives with touchdowns.

Rowland: Missouri has had a week off, which shouldn't mean rust because they already had three games. It could mean more prep time, which could make the Tigers a tougher team. Eliah Drinkwitz's squad will believe it can win, riding high off a win against LSU. Missouri has a couple of solid running backs and Connor Bazelak played well last time out. Alabama and LSU did not run all over this defense. And with Quinton Bohanna out, it remains to be seen how Kentucky's defensive line will perform. In a close game the place-kicking issue could bite the 'Cats.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP this weekend?

Drummond: Missouri has given up 300 yards per game through the air with seven touchdowns and no interceptions. It's a golden opportunity for Terry Wilson and the UK passing attack. If the Cats win, I think he will be the MVP, complementing the usual strong rushing performance.

Rowland: I'll go with Jamin Davis. The guy is just making plays. He all over the field, in the right spot. Last week's pick six was just the highlight. He has been a tackling machine, sound in every respect. He'll anchor the defense in the middle again and set the table against an inexperienced quarterback.

What's your prediction for the game's outcome?

Drummond: Kentucky 27, Missouri 19 -- These games are typically hard-fought between two programs that occupy similar space in the SEC hierarchy. I think the Tigers will be highly motivated to end their losing skid to UK, but the Cats have a bit too much of a talent edge right now, especially along the line of scrimmage.

Rowland: Kentucky 20, Missouri 14. I think the 'Cats will have a small to moderate lead for most of the game, which is exactly the kind of game Mark Stoops' teams generally manage well. UK should run the ball well enough to control the game's tempo. It's tough for me to see the Tigers lighting up UK's defense.