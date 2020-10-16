CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Can Kentucky win in Neyland Stadium for the first time since 1984?

Cats Illustrated writers go to the roundtable to discuss Saturday's big game between Kentucky and Tennessee.

What are the main reasons for optimism on Saturday?

Jeff Drummond: Kentucky matches up reasonably well in this game against Tennessee. In other seasons, I would probably give the Vols a slight edge based on homefield advantage and how difficult it has been for the Cats to win at Neyland Stadium, but the Covid-19 restrictions kind of negate that issue. If the UK defense can replicate its swarming effort from last week against Mike Leach's "Air Raid" offense, the Cats have a chance to leave Knoxville with a W.

Justin Rowland: I'm expecting Kentucky to come into this game with a lot of confidence the way the defense played last week, and the team is justified in feeling as though they can slow the Vols down significantly. Those receivers who were so tough to match up with last year are gone. It's possible the Vols could be a bit down after that game against UGA last week.

Why should Kentucky fans be concerned?

Drummond: In almost every game we've picked this season, the Cats have enjoyed a substantial pregame advantage along the line of scrimmage. That won't be the case on Saturday as Tennessee can match UK in the trenches. Kentucky has to find another area to tip the scales, but it's difficult to pinpoint where that might be heading into this game.

Rowland: It's Tennessee at Tennessee. Have you followed this series for, I don't know, your entire lifetime? Neyland has been a house of horrors. This series has tended to bring out the worst in Kentucky. The Wildcats rarely play their best game against the Vols. UT is a pretty talented team and they're trending in the right direction under Jeremy Pruitt. It's possible they could be primed for a bounceback, eager to get the bad taste of last week out of their mouths. UK's passing game doesn't inspire much confidence after the MSU game. Jarrett Guarantano is no All-SEC quarterback but his highest passer rating against an FBS team in each of the last three years came against Kentucky.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP?

Drummond: If Kentucky wins this game, I think Terry Wilson has to be the MVP. Much like he did in the streak-shattering win at Florida in 2018, he'll need to make at least one big play with his arm and be efficient in the passing game for four quarters.

Rowland: Max Duffy. I don't see Kentucky scoring a whole lot against the Volunteers and it's tough to pick one defensive player who is going to stand out. In a game where field position should be very valuable, having the nation's best punter will be an important asset in terms of flipping the action and pinning the Vols deep.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Tennessee 26, Kentucky 20. Much like my stance on the UK-Florida series a few years ago, I will no longer pick the Cats to win this one until they prove they can do it again. Kentucky has arguably been the better team in this rivalry for most of the last five years but only has one win to show for it. For whatever reason, the Vols seem to have a psychological edge on the Cats.

Rowland: Tennessee 20, Kentucky 17. I think what we have seen in recent years is that the Wildcats are able to move the ball and score effectively against a certain level of defense. While I don't think Tennessee is a special team, they have enough talent that you can't be totally one-dimensional. I wouldn't be surprised by either outcome but I'll need to see the passing game take a step forward before I pick a win in a game like this.