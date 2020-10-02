CatsIllustrated - Staff Predictions

Kentucky will try to even its record at .500 this weekend when Lane Kiffin brings the Ole Miss Rebels to Kroger Field for the Cats' home opener.

The Cats Illustrated staff heads to the roundtable to make predictions for how the game will play out.

What are the main reasons for Kentucky fans to be optimistic about this matchup?

Jeff Drummond: The Cats should be fairly optimistic about this matchup coming off what was ultimately a disappointing result at Auburn but one in which a handful of plays could have changed the outcome. All things considered, they did some good things against a Top 10 opponent, on the road, in their first game of the season. If they show the typical improvement between first and second games and take advantage of Ole Miss's weakness on the defensive side of the ball, they should win this game.

Travis Graf: Week 1 showed what we suspected all preseason about the Rebels: Their defense is going to struggle. Florida absolutely gashed Ole Miss in the first matchup of the year, with Kyle Trask tossing six touchdown passes. The Rebels aren’t very strong in the front seven and Kentucky should overpower them and give Terry Wilson time to make decisions. We could easily see a 200 yards rushing day for the ‘Cats if they take care of the ball.

Justin Rowland: The main reason for optimism is I think Kentucky has a better chance of turning this into the kind of game it wants to play than Ole Miss does. Just like Tony Bennett and UVA basketball are really good at creating the game conditions that are favorable to them, Kentucky has sort of become that under Mark Stoops. If you generally like to have 12 or 13 possessions, you're probably going to get only eight or nine. That's a game that I believe will be difficult for Ole Miss to win. UK will want to eat clock and keep Matt Corral on the sideline out of rhythm and they have the offensive line and backfield to do just that against these Rebels.

What are the biggest reasons fans should be worried?

Drummond: The Ole Miss offense certainly got everyone's attention with its 613-yard effort in Week 1 against Florida. The Rebels clearly have some playmakers, and Lane Kiffin is a creative play-caller who will challenge the UK defense. The UK secondary did not live up to preseason hype in the opener but they have a chance for quick redemption against some talented wide receivers like Elijah Moore and Dontario Drummond. The ball is going to be in the air a ton. Who will win the 50/50 battles this time?

Graf: Week 1 also showed that Ole Miss’ offense is a legit weapon, as they scored 35 on the Gators. Matt Corral threw for just under 400 yards and three touchdowns, while Jerrion Ealy added 79 yards and a score on the ground. The story of week one, however, was Elijah Moore. Moore was a thorn in the Gators’ side throughout the entire game, racking up 10 catches and 227 yards.

Rowland: If this game does become a shootout then an Ole Miss upset becomes much more likely. Kentucky does not have the kind of firepower that Ole Miss has with Corral, Jerrion Ealy, Elijah Moore, Kenny Yeboah, and others. If Kentucky has several three-and-outs or finds itself behind by 10-14 points in the first half and has to get away from its game plan that would not be ideal. If Corral plays like he did against Florida it will be a really good game. He threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns, completing six long pass attempts against a good, fast defense, in spite of being pressured 22 times.

Who will be Kentucky's MVP:

Drummond: Boogie Watson - I'm doubling-down. I had Watson as my MVP for last week's game against Auburn, but the senior pass-rush specialist did not have a major impact against the Tigers. He gets another chance this week against a pass-happy offense that should give him some opportunities to pressure the quarterback. I think he comes away with two or three sacks in this one to help give UK the win.

Graf: Terry Wilson. Look for Wilson to bounce back and have a much better game this weekend against a much softer Ole Miss defense. While the Joey Gatewood eligibility news has some of the fan base calling for the second string, watch for Wilson to silence some of the doubters this weekend.

Rowland: I'll go with Terry Wilson. He made several mistakes last week but if you watched college football for the last month you know he's not unique in shaking off some rust. Wilson is facing an Ole Miss secondary that was absolutely torched by Kyle Trask. He doesn't have Trask's weapons on the outside but I think he's going to play one of his better statistical games as Kentucky's quarterback.

What's your prediction for the game?

Drummond: Kentucky 30, Ole Miss 24 - Forget what you saw last week. Kentucky is better than it showed, and Ole Miss is not as good as it showed. The Cats will lean on their O-Line and strong ground game to keep the Rebels' potent offense on the sidelines for most of the night. I don't see Ole Miss stopping the Cats' offense, but I do think the UK defense will come up with enough plays against the Rebels' offense to win the game.

Graf: Kentucky 30, Ole Miss 24. As long as Kentucky takes care of the ball, they should win this game. Another major key to victory is making sure you don’t let Ole Miss get the defense in mismatches with Elijah Moore. The ‘Cats get three rushing scores and one passing, while only turning the ball over once.

Rowland: Kentucky 31, Ole Miss 26. This game will be an excellent test for Kentucky's defense and secondary in particular. But I think the 'Cats will be in control for most of the contest.