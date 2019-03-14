One of the biggest questions hanging over Kentucky's football program, and one we've been able to predict for months, maybe even years, is who will start in the secondary later this fall.

When you lose the numbers in the defensive backfield the Wildcats have lost, in terms of starters, starts and production, the question is inevitable.

Only several practices into the spring, Cats Illustrated contributors are chiming in with some way-too-early predictions.

Jeff Drummond: Talk about a total overhaul of a position group. They should hand out name tags back there to help us get familiar with those guys this spring. "HI, MY NAME IS CEDRIC DORT." My best guess for the secondary is Stanley Garner and Cedric Dort at the corners with Davonte Robinson and Tyrell Ajian at safety, and Jordan Griffin at nickel. Some of those may be interchangeable. The staff has really recruited some versatile DBs that can play multiple roles if necessary.

Travis Graf: While the rotation is far from set, I think UK will rotate the following among the defensive back positions: JUCO’s Brandin Echols and Quandre Mosely, returnees DaVonte Robinson, Cedrick Dort, Jordan Griffin, Tyrell Ajian, Yusuf Corker, Stanley Garner and Jamari Brown. I think Jalen Geiger, Marlin Devonshire and Moses Douglass (three guys I’m really bullish on) will have a fair shot at playing time as true freshmen. Spitballing a starting rotation, I’d say Echols and Brown at cornerback to go along with Griffin/Ajian and Robinson at safety.

Justin Rowland: I think Davonte Robinson and Jordan Griffin have the potential to be nice anchors in the secondary. Robinson at times graded out (PFF) as one of Kentucky's better defensive players last year and while the consistency wasn't perfect he's following the same nice progression that the players before him did. The talent is undeniable. Griffin is someone the staff has liked a lot since he was a recruit and while last year didn't go as planned, that makes it easy to forget he's got a good deal of experience and is versatile enough to play several spots. Because Echols has the leg up on Mosely in terms of putting in work this spring I will give him the edge, and a couple of months ago I posted that I had heard we'd better not sleep on Brown so I will go with him as well. That means Robinson at free safety, Echols and Brown at corner, Griffin at nickel and I will go with Tyrell Ajian at strong safety filling the role that Mike Edwards played so often. But, wow, this is largely guesswork. There's so much to be determined.