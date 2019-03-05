When Mark Stoops addressed the media on Monday he made it clear that he expects the wide receiver group to improve in 2019.

Lynn Bowden had his breakout season as a sophomore. But who else will step up and help Bowden on the outside? Who should we be watching closely this spring?

That's what Cats Illustrated writers and contributors are sharing takes on today.

Travis Graf: Ahmad Wagner. People have said if he had chosen to play football out of high school, he might be in this April’s NFL draft. At 6’5”, 240 pounds and touting an insane vertical jump to go along with 4.5-4.6 speed, Wagner has the build that you create players with on Madden. With the initial season under his belt, I imagine Wagner will take on a much bigger role this season. He provides the Cats with a red zone threat that can develop into a vertical threat receiver with more reps this spring.

Jeff Drummond: A lot of people may be thinking Josh Ali or Isaiah Epps here -- and either of those guys would be a nice choice -- but I keep going back to a name that was mentioned repeatedly by the offensive staff throughout the fall: Allen Dailey Jr. He was limited to special teams as a freshman, but Eddie Gran labeled him a "steal" on signing day. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Dailey has perhaps the best combination of size and speed to become an impact guy in 2019.

Warren Taylor: Allen Dailey, Jr. With the Cats lacking a true deep threat on offense, Dailey has the speed, size, and strength to excel at the position. His lone touchdown catch of the season against Murray State showcased a bullish nature on the field that will serve the Cats well in the red zone. The coaching staff were always quick to point out the Alabama product's work ethic when asked about him during news conferences, and if that reputation held true during the winter months, Dailey will be one of the surprise standouts of spring practice.

Justin Rowland: I've been saying I'm intrigued by Dailey on the site and on radio for a while but for the sake of mixing it up I'll say that I'm very interested to see what Ali and/or Epps are able to do in their third year, and Michael Smith's second as UK's receivers coach. Those two are going to have one key ingredient that's necessary for success: Opportunity. They were the backups to Dorian Baker and Tavin Richardson last year. It stands to reason they have the inside track for those starting positions. If Terry Wilson's deep ball accuracy improves then we'll get a better idea as to what they're able to do on downfield throws.