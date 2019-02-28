Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-28 11:00:55 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring Preview: Quarterback

R5nph06pivupsubrojrv
Terry Wilson (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

It seems like only yesterday Cats Illustrated was posting its position-by-position rundown of the 2018 season. And it really wasn't that long ago.But with spring practice starting up soon, we're ir...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}