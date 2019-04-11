While Kentucky's offense will be squarely in the spotlight given its need to take on more of the load with a returning quarterback and lots of starters back, Cats Illustrated will also be tracking a number of other stories during Friday's spring exhibition.

Which of the returning/incoming DB’s contribute?

There’s no sugarcoating how much experience was lost from Kentucky’s secondary this offseason. With seniors Darius West, Mike Edwards, Lonnie Johnson, Derrick Baity and Chris Westry running out of eligibility, there’s not nearly as much certainty and continuity amongst that group as there has been in seasons past. There’s still talent at those positions, however.It will be interesting to see which defensive back combination Kentucky trots out on the field with the first team defense. There’s a lot of versatility in the group and the coaching staff is still trying to plug and play until they find the best fit for everyone.

Davonte Robinson headlines the returnees. Coming off of a very solid 2018 season both analytically and statistically, the junior from Lexington is set to take another step forward this season. Robinson has the size, speed and intangibles to make an All-SEC team this season. Players like Tyrell Ajian and Jordan Griffin bring spot-duty game reps to the table and both players have the skill to play multiple positions. The two combined for 23 tackles, 6 pass breakups and 1 INT in 2018.

Can JUCO transfer Brandin Echols lock down one of the starting cornerback spots? He has taken lumps learning to play SEC football, but has shown flashes during spring ball. When Echols signed, he said that he would be able to contribute because he was matured and had a feel for the game. His junior college ran the same defensive scheme as Kentucky. It wouldn’t be surprising for him to be locked into a starting cornerback role on Friday.Taj Dodson has the size that Stoops covets at cornerback.

The guy that might be the most intriguing is freshman safety Moses Douglass. Despite the fact that he should still be a senior in high school, the Ohio native looks like a redshirt junior physically. He has the athletic ability to make some plays on Friday night, it’ll just be interesting to see if he’s caught onto the intangibles side of the game so he doesn’t get burnt a time or two. If his intangibles for the college game catch up with his athletic ability, it’ll be hard to keep him off the floor in year one.

Will any of the early enrollees make an impact?

Kentucky had multiple players enroll early this offseason and, while not depended on like years past, there’s a few that could possibly make an impact in 2019.

In the secondary, JUCO transfer Brandon Echols and incoming freshman Taj Dodson will have a say in the rotation at cornerback. Both have ball hawking skills and can help in run support.Jared Casey has received high praise so far this spring and, while he’s still adjusting to the college game, he’s been holding his own. Casey has the size, speed and length to make some plays that stick out on Friday. Can Casey give the Cats some positive plays on passing down situations? Kentucky will have to find 3-4 guys to replace Josh Allen’s production this season.

Will Poore or McKinniss show improvement?

Kentucky's special teams unit was expected to take somewhat of a tumble after the unit lost so many important players after the 2017 season. The 2018 special teams unit might have been a slight step back but it was probably better than people thought it would be.

With Max Duffy returning as one of the nation's top punters and Bowden an accomplished return man, how can Kentucky improve? The coverage can improve but what if Chance Poore or Grant McKinniss take a big step forward?

Poore will be needed to be prepared to make some clutch kicks and the coaches have to hope his leg gives them options once they get inside the 35 yard line. As for McKinniss, by now he has a more clearly defined role as the kickoff specialist but that will be important in UK's coverage.

Will the defensive line continue to show improvement?

Arguably the Cats’ strongest position group on defense coming into the new season, the defensive line returns a lot of talent and game reps.

Josh Paschal returns to action full time this season after sitting out the majority of the 2018 campaign battling cancer. In his limited playing time the past two years, it was easy to see the potential when he was on the field. He will have a say in the rotation on the defensive line.Kentucky returns seniors TJ Carter, Phil Hoskins and Calvin Taylor. Those three combined for 63 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks in 2018. Carter and Hoskins are solid on the line and a lot of people around the program believe that Taylor can absolutely dominate in 2019. People have gone as far as to say he could possibly play himself into a top-3 round draft pick.

Watch the younger guys in Marquan McCall, Davoan Hawkins, Qua Mahone and Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald on Friday and how they can produce since they’ll have an opportunity for extended reps. One or two of those players will be called upon to provide production in a back up role this season.

Will Chris Oats be dominant?

Chris Oats has been the talk of the town during spring practices, by both coaches and NFL scouts. He is one of the guys who has continuously been mentioned in the spring practice reports. Oats had a solid freshman season, tallying 27 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and 2 sacks and you saw flashes of him being the type of linebacker that Kentucky fans are used to seeing across the line in the SEC. At 6’3”, 230, he possesses prototypical NFL size as well as speed.

People around the program have talked up Oats’ work ethic and how easily the game comes to him. Apparently the Ohio native has made big strides from year one to year two. Friday, it will be interesting to see if the sophomore sticks out during the scrimmage.