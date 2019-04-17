Spring Game Defensive Standouts
The second string defense struggled to slow down Kentucky's offensive starters, but there were some bright spots on the defensive side of the ball.Cats Illustrated highlights more of Kentucky's spr...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news