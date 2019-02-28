With a spring game set for April 12th and practices starting before long, yes, it's that time. We're previewing UK's spring ball.

Cats Illustrated writers are tackling a series of questions related to the 2019 team, which will follow in the footsteps of the program's best team in a very long time.

First question: What should we make of the offseason coaching moves on Mark Stoops' staff? Brad White was promoted to defensive coordinator to replace Matt House, who departed for the Kansas City Chiefs, and former Wildcat player Jon Sumrall was hired from Ole Miss to serve as a linebackers coach.

Jeff Drummond: I don't think things could have gone much better for Kentucky in terms of the staff. At one point, it looked like Mark Stoops could lose multiple staff members (and both coordinators) but he'll have almost everyone back for 2019. That continuity is really important. Matt House did a great job with the defense, but I sense that a lot of people around the program thought it might be Brad White who got lured back to the NFL instead of House. White was instrumental in the development of Josh Allen and UK's other outside linebackers, so keeping him around is a big plus. Adding Jon Sumrall was a fantastic move. Going back to his playing days at UK, one could sense that he might be coach someday. He is a really sharp guy who should bring a lot to the table both in terms of Xs and Os as well as recruiting.

Travis Graf: With Matt House taking a job with the Chiefs, Brad White was the perfect fit to replace the vacant defensive coordinator position. Kentucky did a great job of keeping the majority of the continuity coming off of a 10-3 season. White did a great job in developing the linebackers from a technical standpoint. His NFL background can possibly become a big selling point in recruiting to go along with the “I helped develop Josh Allen” pitch. As far as Sumrall goes, you’re bringing in a young go-getter. The former Wildcat was a good recruiter in his lone season at Ole Miss, leading the charge for coveted prospects Lakia Henry, LaDarrius Cox and Brandon Mack.

Warren Taylor: Given Mark Stoops history of promoting from within the coaching staff, it isn't much of a surprise he tapped outside linebackers coach Brad White to be the Cat's new DC. Based on the way White guided Josh Allen during the 2018 season and how complementary the players were of him during after practice media time, White earned his promotion, and the defense appears to be in good hands after Matt House's departure. My knowledge of new inside linebackers coach Jon Sumrall is limited, but based on what I've read he is an excellent coach and recruiter. In my opinion, each personnel move gets an A+.

Justin Rowland: On Brad White, it seems like a perfect fit. Someone could point to a lack of experience in that role but everything we learned about White, and saw/heard from him over the past year, indicates he's a rising star in the profession. The fact that Stoops made this move so quickly and without a drawn out, dramatic search indicates he's confident enough in him that it was an easy choice. And frankly, a big part of making a successful hire is making sure you're picking someone that you, as a head coach, are comfortable with. As for Sumrall, I think it's a home run. Ole Miss folks were shocked that he would make a "lateral move" (which really overlooks the significance of his history with the Wildcats) and they weren't happy. Sumrall was an excellent recruiter for the Rebels and he also coached a position group that improved in an otherwise unimpressive season. This was one of Stoops' best offseasons in terms of his staff.