Gone are Benny Snell, CJ Conrad and the right side of an offensive line that has become one of the SEC's most physical units in recent years.

But there's hope because Kentucky returns some talent in the trenches, one of the SEC's top young playmakers in Lynn Bowden, an explosive running back and a second-year quarterback.

Kentucky had clear strengths and clear limitations on offense during its historic 2018 season.

Here the Cats Illustrated staff discusses: What should UK's goals for its offense be this spring?

Jeff Drummond: I think the top priority for the offense this spring will be developing a couple of receivers to complement Lynn Bowden. The Cats must get better at throwing the ball downfield, and that could be a challenge if defenses are simply able to bracket coverage for one guy. Someone else has to emerge as a threat in the passing game, whether it's veterans like Josh Ali or Isaiah Epps or younger guys like BJ Alexander, Bryce Oliver or Allen Dailey. Being more balanced on the offensive side of the ball could be the key to keeping the program's momentum moving forward.

Warren Taylor: After his courtship with Georgia this offseason, Eddie Gran returns to Kentucky facing a bundle of questions regarding his offense. The Cats offensive identity is in flux due to Benny Snell's departure. Snell's replacement, A.J. Rose, isn't a power back, but has more upside as an explosive playmaker. Figuring out how to best use the redshirt junior should be a pleasant task for Gran. Rose and Lynn Bowden give the Cats a potentially dynamic duo in the short passing game. Kentucky lacks a legitimate downfield threat to take attention off the pair. Identifying and developing one is priority number one for the offensive coaching staff during the offseason.

Travis Graf: The Wildcats won’t have that “grind it out” back this year that they’ve had in years past in the form of Benny Snell. It was a testament to how good Snell was when Kentucky could line up and you’d know exactly what they were running, yet you still couldn’t stop it. Look for Gran to be more creative in getting playmakers the ball in space this spring. If I were Eddie, I’d get Terry Wilson and his receivers together to work on little things that threw the timing off on different routes last season.

Justin Rowland: First and foremost the staff has to decide if the "formula" for winning games needs to be tweaked. That formula in recent years was grind-it-out, control the clock, rest the defense, shorten the game football. It wasn't pretty but it was unquestionably successful. That was a seven-win formula when Kentucky had a physical line and the best back in program history but a mediocre to inconsistent defense. That was a 10-win formula with Snell and a very good defense. With so many questions on defense and Snell now gone, not to mention Conrad and some of the more physical road graders in the trenches, I think, fundamentally, Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran have to decide whether the "control the clock, control the game" formula is the best way for this year's team to win games. I think the answer to that question is very open-ended. It's possible the defense is going to struggle enough that the offense is going to have to become a more up-tempo unit that has to suffer more three and outs to enjoy the benefits of a lot more explosive plays. But is there the personnel to do that on offense?

In short, I agree with much that has been said. Develop more receivers. Find your offensive line rotation. Work on Terry Wilson's long ball. But what kind of team, not just offense, will Kentucky be. The units all work together to create the "formula" for success and I think the staff could start to find out this spring what the best way to proceed is. If they come out of the spring ready to shake things up, great. If they decide continuity and more of the same with a very different team is the right approach, great. Just make the right choice by the spring game.