Kentucky honored ten seniors prior to Saturday’s game against in-state rival Louisville.

Those players included Elijah Barnett, Blake Best, TJ Carter, Kash Daniel, Jordan Griffin, Ben Logsdon, Logan Stenberg, Calvin Taylor, Ahmad Wagner and Mason Wolfe.

Phil Hoskins, who is hoping for another year of eligibility, was not honored during the ceremony.

Overall, this group won more games (31 wins heading into the bowl game) than any modern senior class at Kentucky, never winning less than seven games from 2016-2019.

Let’s revisit these seniors’ time in Lexington with the highlights of their careers.

Elijah Barnett, a walk-on outside linebacker from Henry Clay High School in Lexington, Kentucky, recorded the lone tackle of his college career two weeks ago against UT-Martin. Elijah is the son of UK’s second all-time sack leader, Oliver Barnett.

Blake Best, a walk-on long-snapper from Peachtree Ridge High School in Duluth, Georgia, started every game since 2016. Records show that he was perfect on every single extra point and field goal snap of his career.

TJ Carter, a defensive end from Whitefield Academy in Mableton, Georgia, accounted for 66 total tackles during his time in Lexington. The former 2-star prospect saw action in all but two games during his college career. Carter recorded a career-high 6 tackles against South Carolina this season. Coming out of high school, the Georgia native chose the ‘Cats over Memphis.

Kash Daniel, a linebacker from Paintsville High School in Paintsville, Kentucky, was a two-time team captain in 2018 and 2019. He recorded 160 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 1 sack and 1 INT during his career. The former four-star prospect is one of the most polarizing figures in Kentucky football history, but always played the game at 100% effort. His senior year was disappointing considering expectations, but as a junior, Daniel was third on the Citrus Bowl champion defense with 84 tackles and 7.5 TFL. The highlight of Daniel’s career was an 11-tackle performance during Kentucky’s streak-ending victory against Florida in 2018. As a recruit, Daniel chose Kentucky over Louisville and South Carolina.

Jordan Griffin, a defensive back from Jonesboro High School in Riverdale, Georgia, tallied 66 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 INT, 12 pass deflections and 2 fumble recoveries over the course of his collegiate career. Griffin was asked to do a lot during his time at Kentucky, playing multiple positions throughout the Wildcats’ secondary. The former four-star defensive back was ranked as the 191st best prospect in the country in 2016, and the 15th best cornerback. He committed to Kentucky in 2014 and had offers from Auburn, Cincinnati and Clemson.

Ben Logsdon, a walk-on kicker from St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky, never saw the field for the ‘Cats during his time in Lexington.

Logan Stenberg, an offensive guard from James Clemens High School in Madison, Alabama, started every game for the ‘Cats from 2017-2019. Stenberg was a key component of offensive lines that paved the way for five 1,000 yard rushers (Benny Snell x3, Boom Williams and Lynn Bowden). He has missed one blocking assignment during his time in Lexington and also lead the team in knockdowns during his tenure. Stenberg, ranked as a 3-star by Rivals, was the number one offensive tackle in the state of Alabama in 2015. He chose Kentucky over an offer from UAB. Stenberg is regarded by many experts as the number one offensive guard in the upcoming NFL draft, with many projecting him as a 3rd or 4th round pick.

Calvin Taylor, a defensive lineman from Augusta Christian in Augusta, Georgia, is going to be one of the staples of Mark Stoops’ “Recruit and Develop” pitch for the foreseeable future. The 6’9” senior was a two-star offensive tackle prospect coming out of high school, with offers from Kentucky and Temple. Taylor appeared in four games in 2016, then burst into the defensive line rotation in 2017, playing in eleven games and starting in one. He started the last nine games of the 2018 season, recording four tackles against Georgia and Penn State. His career-high for tackles, seven, came this year in the loss against South Carolina. For his career, Taylor tallied 82 tackles, 15.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections and 3 forced fumbles. 2019 was by far his best season, as he recorded 33 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 4 pass deflections and 3 forced fumbles. He will likely receive votes for All-SEC teams in the coming weeks.

Everyone knows the story of Ahmad Wagner, the WR transfer from Iowa who started off his collegiate career by playing basketball for the Hawkeyes. The Huber Heights (Ohio) prospect had committed to Iowa before receiving football interest from Kentucky, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan. Wagner will always go down in Kentucky folklore for his uncanny ability to draw pass interference penalties at a spectacular rate. The most notable of those penalties was the one he drew on the last-second play against Missouri in 2018 to give the ‘Cats an untimed down, where CJ Conrad caught the game-winning touchdown. Early in the 2019 season, you saw Wagner’s potential start to shine through, as he accounted for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns through the first three weeks of the season. It was unfortunate that people never got to see a full season of Wagner playing at a high level, due to quarterbacks injuries. When Kentucky switches Lynn Bowden to quarterback and went with a run-heavy scheme, the 6’6” wide receiver became phased out of the offense. Because of the possibility of Wagner being a “unicorn” at the outside receiver position due to him being a freak of nature physically, the senior might get a look from some NFL teams if he tests well this spring.

Mason Wolfe, an offensive tackle from Henderson County High School in Henderson, Kentucky, has been in the offensive line rotation since 2016. All together, the Kentucky native appeared in 36 games during his time playing for the Wildcats. Like Stenberg, Wolfe played a part in helping produce five 1,000 yard rushers. Wolfe was ranked as a 5.5 3-star on Rivals, finishing as the 5th best player in the state of Kentucky in 2015. Kentucky was his only offer.