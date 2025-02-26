Speedy Texas WR Davis McCray wants to see Lexington

Kentucky's injury report looks a lot less daunting than it has before recent games and that adds some intrigue before
Camden (N.J.) East Side EDGE defender Elijah Satchell recently announced he will be taking an official visit to
Class of 2026 wide receiver Davis McCray is one of L'Damian Washington's newest targets from Texas and he has a few.In
By this point we have enough evidence to conclude that Louisville (Ky.) St. Xavier linebacker Karsten Busch is among
We're starting to learn a lot more about the football players who will be officially visiting Kentucky in the coming
Kentucky's injury report looks a lot less daunting than it has before recent games and that adds some intrigue before
Camden (N.J.) East Side EDGE defender Elijah Satchell recently announced he will be taking an official visit to
Class of 2026 wide receiver Davis McCray is one of L'Damian Washington's newest targets from Texas and he has a few.In