South Carolina takes series from Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Brett Kerry's first start of the season proved to be a memorable one.

The South Carolina junior right-hander tossed a complete-game shutout on Saturday at Kentucky Proud Park, holding the Wildcats to just four hits -- their only baserunners of the day -- in a 9-0 victory by the No. 20 Gamecocks.

Kerry (4-1) threw only 94 pitches (67 for strikes) and matched his career-high of 10 strikeouts.

Andrew Eyster hit a grand slam to highlight the South Carolina offensive attack as the Gamecocks (30-18, 14-12 SEC) clinched the weekend series with wins on Friday and Saturday.

Eyster had three hits and five RBI on the day. Braylen Wimmer added a two-run homer for the winners.

It marked the first time in 53 games that Kentucky (27-19, 11-15 SEC) has been shut out and just the third time in Nick Mingione's 239 games as head coach.

The Cats struggled once again on the mound, allowing just seven hits but walking seven and hitting five batters. Starter Sean Harney (3-1) took the loss after giving up two runs on two hits, three walks, and four hit batsmen over 4.2 innings of work.

Kentucky has issued 20 walks in the first two games of the series.

The loss was a potentially fatal blow to UK, which remains on the outside looking in for an NCAA Tournament bid. The Cats wrap up league play next weekend at defending national champion Vanderbilt and would likely need a win on Sunday against the Gamecocks and at least two against the Commodores to keep their NCAA hopes alive.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1 p.m. ET at KPP.



