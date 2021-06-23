South Carolina QB Grayson Loftis lands UK offer
After seeing South Carolina product Grayson Loftis throw in camp in Lexington, Liam Coen saw fit to extend a scholarship offer to the junior passer."We did Kentucky's camp last weekend, and that ca...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news