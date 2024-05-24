Four South Carolina pitchers combined to hold Kentucky to just five hits on Friday as the Gamecocks eliminated the Wildcats from the SEC Tournament with a 6-5 victory.

Dylan Eskew, Tyler Dean, Parker Marlatt, and Matthew Becker teamed to keep the SEC's top offensive unit in check. Kentucky led 4-3 in the fourth inning but managed only one run over the final five frames.

"Obviously not the result we wanted," UK head coach Nick Mingione said. "I think Mason Moore is about three or four batters away from having a totally different result.

"... Tip your cap to South Carolina. They're a great team, they played well, and they deserved the victory."

Marlatt (3-0) came up big for the Gamecocks, working 3.2 innings in the middle of the game. The freshman right-hander, who had only made three appearances in May, allowed just two hits, walked none, and struck out six.

Becker earned the save by pitching the final 1.2 innings without damage, benefitting from a key double play turned by first baseman Ethan Petry in the top of the eighth with one out and the tying run at second.

Petry, playing well off the line, snagged a line drive by UK's Nolan McCarthy in the hole between first and second, and doubled up Ryan Nicholson at second to end the threat.

South Carolina also got clutch power hitting from its 8- and 9-hole hitters as Gavin Casas and Will Tippett each hit home runs to account for four of the six runs.

"Our inability to keep the ball in the yard obviously cost us," Mingione said.

Casas, who has been a thorn in UK's side over the years, struck the biggest blow with a three-run shot in the bottom of the second inning against Mason Moore after the Cats had grabbed a 2-0 lead.

Moore (8-3) took the loss after allowing six runs on five hits, five walks, and two hit batsmen over just 4.2 innings on the mound. Control was a major issue for the UK staff, which also saw reliever Cameron O'Brien walk in a run. The Cats finished the game having issued eight walks and two hit batsmen.

Tenth-seeded South Carolina (36-22) advances to the semifinals on Saturday against 11-seed LSU.

Kentucky (40-14) returns to Lexington and prepares to host a regional as the projected No. 1 or No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Lexington Regional will begin on Friday, May 31, at Kentucky Proud Park. Opponents will be announced on Monday. Three teams will join the Cats at KPP.