Sources: Kentucky close to announcing new defensive backs coach

Kentucky is close to announcing Georgia State's Chris Collins as its new defensive backs coach.

First reported by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Cats Illustrated sources have confirmed that Collins is "the likely choice" to fill the defensive backs coaching position vacated by Steve Clinkscale, who is now at Michigan.

Collins has served as an assistant coach at Georgia State since 2017. He has since taken on the added title and role of Georgia State's recruiting coordinator.

Collins coached at Western Carolina and Catawba before that.

He was a student-athlete who played college football at Western Carolina.

In 2018 the American Football Coaches Association 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute made Collins a selection for its annual list, which includes many of the top younger names in the profession.

Georgia State has posted winning records in three of its four seasons since 2017 with Collins on the staff. He was brought to the staff by head coach Shawn Elliott. Prior to that Georgia State had never posted a winning record at the FBS level. Georgia State has competed in the LendingTree, Arizona, and Cure bowls in the last four years, with two victories.