CatsIllustrated - Sources: Gran, Hinshaw out at Kentucky

According to multiple sources offensive coordinator Eddie Gran and quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw are out.

KSR's Matt Jones was first to report to news and Cats Illustrated can confirm.

Gran and Hinshaw both arrived at Kentucky before the 2016 season and have served in their present roles for each of the last four seasons.

Kentucky made a bowl game in each of those years but in 2020 the offensive numbers cratered. The Wildcats have averaged 21.7 points per game and only have 1,244 passing yards in 10 games.

There were highlights to the Gran and Hinshaw era.

The best rushing attacks in program history (2019, 2016) have come with Gran coordinating and offense and coaching the running backs. Kentucky's offensive line success with the "Big Blue Wall" came during these years, which also coincided with the recently deceased John Schlarman coaching the unit up front.

Benny Snell, A.J. Rose, and Boom Williams all played for Gran in the backfield and each rank among the Top-10 rushers in program history.

Hinshaw's accomplishments at Kentucky include transitioning to two-star junior college transfer Stephen Johnson, who guided the 'Cats to two bowls including in 2016 when UK started 0-2, and also coaching Lynn Bowden behind center.

Kentucky's struggles in the passing game are well documented and Mark Stoops has made his frustration known throughout the season. When asked about the potential for staff changes after yesterday's win against South Carolina, Stoops said the time was not right to make an announcement.

The news of the staffing shakeup comes just before UK's players arrive at the football facilities for a team meeting when the issue will be addressed with the entire squad. Also on the docket today: Discussions over whether to participate in a bowl game and conversations with seniors and others who may decide to return for another year.