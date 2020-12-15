CatsIllustrated - Sources: Coen is Kentucky's next OC

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, Los Angeles Rams assistant quarterbacks coach Liam Coen will be Kentucky's next offensive coordinator.

Cats Illustrated sources also say that Coen is likely to be named UK's offensive coordinator soon.

Coen has been mentioned for several days as a possibility for the role.

He and several other candidates are reported to have interviewed for the position. Purdue co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm, Missouri receivers and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, and Oregon offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead were also linked to the position.

It was a very short search for Mark Stoops, who announced he was parting ways with Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw at the start of last week.

At the time of that press conference Stoops said there could be some benefit to having an offensive coordinator in place by National Signing Day. The early signing period begins tomorrow.

The 35-year old Coen is a Rhode Island native who has deep roots in the New England region. He attended La Salle Academy in Rhode Island and then UMass for college.

After one year of arena football after college he joined Brown's program as its quarterbacks coach. He was passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rhode Island the next year and then returned to Brown to coach quarterbacks from 2012-13.

He took the same position at UMass for two years following the second stint at Brown and then became offensive coordinator for the first time, at Maine, during the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He has been with the Rams since 2018, first as assistant receivers coach and this year as assistant quarterbacks coach.

It's not yet clear whether Coen will serve as both offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach but that would seem to be a possibility based on his coaching history with players at the position.

Two years ago Coen appeared to be a strong candidate for the Boston College offensive coordinator position but he

Kentucky still has to fill an offensive line coaching vacancy, although Cats Illustrated has reported that South Carolina's Eric Wolford is a very strong candidate for that position. Also vacant: Running backs coach and a potential special teams coordinator position which is unfilled now.