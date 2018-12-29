ORLANDO -- If there was actually any doubt about Kentucky's game plan entering the Citrus Bowl against Penn State and whether said scheming could affect Benny Snell Jr.'s pursuit of the Wildcats' all-time rushing record, UK offensive coordinator Eddie Gran helped clear things up on Saturday.

"Everything we do, we think of Benny Snell when we're getting ready for a game plan," Gran said at the coordinators' press conference.

In other words, if UK does what UK does well, it will take care of itself.

Snell finds himself 107 yards shy of the school's rushing record currently held by Sonny Collins, who rushed for 3,835 yards from 1973-75. He'll attempt to re-write the record book on New Year's Day against the tradition-rich Nittany Lions.

It would mark an average day for Snell, who posted 108.75 yards per game as a junior. He has rushed for 1,305 yards and 14 touchdowns en route to All-SEC and All-American honors.

Penn State, meanwhile, allowed 168.4 rushing yards per game this season. That ranked 71st nationally. The Nittany Lions surrendered more than 200 yards on the ground to Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

At least publicly, Snell is showing respect going into the matchup.

"I know the whole defense swarms, so they're going to come after it," he said.

Asked about the Wildcats' star runner, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry said Snell poses a four-quarter challenge.

"You know, he punishes would be tacklers," Pry noted. "I think, over the course of a game, like a lot of backs, I guess, they get better, but he particularly — he wears on your defense.

"As you watch games in their entirety, you see guys not defending him as well late in games. And so we know it's going to be a four-quarter battle with him and we've got to be physical in game tackle and it's going to take a united effort to slow him down."

Snell declared for the NFL Draft earlier this month. The Citrus Bowl will mark one last ride for the UK offensive coordinator and star running back who forged a close relationship three years ago when Snell showed up for his first day of practice as one of the Cats' more unheralded signees but soon emerged as a difference-maker.

Gran holds up those early days of Snell's career as a great example to all the younger players who have followed him.

"I always tell our players, ‘Make me play you,'" Gran said. "They come in, these freshman and these young kids, and they want to play, and they complain about not getting playing time. And I always talk about, ‘Make me play you. Let's turn on this film.’ And that's what Benny did.

"When Benny stepped onto the team, he made us play him, from day one practice until he — he's finished now. He practices that way. And it was a no brainer to get him in there and get him started as a true freshman because of his passion for this game, and it's just been awesome to coach him and he's going to have a great career because how he loves the game. He respects the game and that's a good thing."

The coach and player expressed deep mutual respect for each other on Saturday. Snell offered one of the highest of compliments.

"He cared who I was on and off the field and he made me better every single day," Snell said. "It's like, you're not around your dad a lot, you know, so he's kind of like a second father — me learning little things, little tips, as well as him disciplining me on the field to make me the player I am today. So I mean, it's funny to talk about him because he's right here, but I love Coach Gran. I love everything he does for me."

That includes the tough love.

"There's been times that he — we go over for dinner -- to the times that he yells at me on the field. I enjoy every moment because he's had greats in the past and I want to be a great player, so everything he says, even if it comes off the wrong way, you know, I've got to take it as a sponge and I learn from him."

Gran, a self-proclaimed "old-school coach," said he had to reassess some of his typical approach with a personality and talent as big as Snell.

"You have to coach everybody a little different," he said. "And I've had to learn that with Benny, in certain ways, it's really, really helped our relationship and (taught me) how to motivate him and how to get him ready."

Gran is not prone to dabble in profanity or even fly into a tirade with much regularity. He noted that a more laid-back approach works well with Snell.

"I've learned it's just better to pull Benny aside and he and I -- the one on ones are really, really good scenarios.

"And, you know, he'll come into my office now. The one thing about our relationship is when something was bothering him, he'd walk in and a lot of times I'd know when something was bothering him. He'd walk into my office and it was pretty clear cut when that door got shut, which was a good thing. He might not have wanted to hear what I had to say, but it was truth and he knew when we walked out, it was right."

There won't be many more -- if any -- of those talks.

Snell doesn't want to think about that right now.

"I am living for the moment," he said. "... I've been enjoying every moment I can with my teammates, with my coaches. I'm excited for the game as well. And we're in Orlando. I'm having fun. I love the weather, but, you know, my time's come. I've enjoyed every moment I have. Like I always say, I'm living my dream still. I'm still living it, you know, so I'm enjoying it."



