News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-17 11:24:27 -0600') }} football Edit

SNAP COUNTS: UK-Vanderbilt

Kavosiey Smoke (UK Athletics)
Kavosiey Smoke (UK Athletics)
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Snap counts are always interesting and they usually give some insight into what the coaches are thinking, at least for one day.But against Vanderbilt they tell us even more. Lots of younger Wildcat...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}