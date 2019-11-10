SNAP COUNTS: UK-Tennessee
Game 9 was another opportunity to find out what the coaches are thinking, as revealed by playing time.Snap counts always tell us something.QuarterbackLynn Bowden - 72Sawyer Smith - 2Running BackChr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news