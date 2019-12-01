SNAP COUNTS: UK-Louisville
Blowouts against Vanderbilt and UT-Martin afforded Kentucky the luxury of resting starters while gaining experience for younger players.How did the snap counts shake out against Louisville in the G...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news