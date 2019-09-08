SNAP COUNTS: UK-EMU
Every week we provide the snap count numbers after Kentucky's latest game because it sheds some light on what the coaches were thinking and where things might be headed.Here's how the playing time ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news