SNAP COUNTS: Kentucky-Mississippi State
Each week Cats Illustrated posts the snap counts from Kentucky's latest game.Here's a look at how much each offensive and defensive player saw the field against Mississippi State in the Bulldogs' 2...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news