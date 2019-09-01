SNAP COUNT: How much did each Wildcat play against Toledo?
How much did each Kentucky football player see the field on offense or defense against Toledo?It's an interesting question, and we tackle it every week.Week 1 tells us a lot about a team. How much ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news