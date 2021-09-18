Sluggish Cats fend off scare from Chattanooga

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- It was a good news/bad news type of Saturday for Kentucky.

The good news: The Wildcats improved to 3-0 on the season with a win over Chattanooga at Kroger Field.

The bad news: UK needed everything in its tank to hold off the FCS-level Mocs, 28-23, who have lost all but three of 127 all-time matchups against SEC opponents in their program's history.

Asked how his blood pressure was doing in the postgame press conference, UK head coach Mark Stoops replied, "Not good."

"Obviously the best thing about this, sitting right here, is we're 3-0," he continued. "But not very pleased, just got to be better in all areas, starting with myself."

"... I got to do a better job. Plain and simple. It's nobody but me."

The UK boss was not alone, however.

"Nobody's real happy in there," added UK senior linebacker Jacquez Jones, who noted that he stayed in his locker room stall for longer than usual after the game trying to make sense of the scare the Cats had just received.

After rolling up more than 500 yards of total offense in each of its first two games -- the first time that had occurred in program history -- the Cats were held to a relatively modest 356 by the Mocs. Chattanooga nearly matched that with 339, including 171 on the ground. Ailym Ford carried 21 times for 128 yards against the UK defense.

Meanwhile, the Cats' vaunted rushing attack managed only 102 net yards on 27 carries. Star tailback Chris Rodriguez, who had 206 yards rushing last week against Missouri, was held to just 46 on 13 carres.

It was the proverbial "letdown game" for Kentucky, which was coming off an emotional 35-28 win over SEC East rival Missouri last week at Kroger Field, a matchup that had been circled on the Cats' calendar all summer. Combined with a Noon ET kickoff and a less-than-capacity crowd, it was a recipe for a dud.

It didn't start that way, though.

Kentucky took the opening kickoff and drove 70 yards in nine plays to score on an 11-yard end-around run by senior receiver Josh Ali. It felt like the expected romp was on.

But Chattanooga (1-2) answered with a six-play, 75-yard scoring drive of its own, capped by Reginald Henderson's 12-yard touchdown pass from Cole Copeland to make it 7-7.

The Cats surged ahead 14-7 on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Will Levis to Isaiah Epps at the 13:29 mark of the second quarter but led only 14-10 after a Chattanooga field goal Aaron Sears to cap a surprisingly low-scoring first half.

That would be the start of nine straight points by the Mocs -- field goals of 27, 43, and 30 yards by Sears -- to stun Kentucky with a 16-14 lead at the 13:27 mark of the fourth quarter.

Kentucky responded, however, driving 77 yards in seven plays to reclaim the lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Levis to sophomore tight end Izayah Cummings in the back corner of the end zone.

Chattanooga looked poised to counter that score, but UK safety Tyrell Ajian intercepted a Copeland pass at the Cats' 5-yard line and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown to essentially put the game away.

The Mocs tacked on a late touchdown on a 2-yard run by Copeland with 1:20 remaining, but UK's Ali recovered the onside kick to seal the victory.