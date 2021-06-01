Sleeper QB and established tackle prospect from Georgia camping at UK
Liam Coen has offered a number of Class of 2023 quarterbacks, and then there are still others who are hoping to add their names to that list during the summer camp season. Kasen Weisman would fall ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news