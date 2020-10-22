Skyy Clark commits to Kentucky
Skyy Clark has been on top of John Calipari's wish list for several months. Christmas came early on Thursday for the Kentucky coach. The Class of 2022 five-star guard picked UK.There have been many...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news