Six UK football players face charges from spring incident

Six Kentucky football players are facing charges stemming from an altercation at a party in the spring.

Vito Tisdale, Joel Williams, JuTahn McClain, R.J. Adams, Earnest Sanders, and Andru Phillips were charged Thursday with first-degree burglary from an incident on March 6, according to Lexington police. Tisdale also faces a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment after being accused of pointing a firearm at someone.

According to the police report, three players entered a residence without invitation where a party was held and were asked to leave. They allegedly returned later with three additional teammates and forced their way into the residence, according to police. Tisdale was identified by someone at the party holding a handgun.

The players were suspended while a campus review board investigated the case this spring. Sources tell Cats Illustrated the result of that investigation cleared the players, and they have returned to the team for fall camp activities.

UK issued a statement on Thursday stating that the matter was being closely scrutinized and that further evaluation was needed before taking any additional steps.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops issued his own statement:

“Out of respect for the legal process, I cannot comment on the charges,” he said. “We have been aware of this matter since March, as we withheld the players from team activities while a student conduct review was held. Based on the outcome of the review, the players returned to activity in June. We are evaluating the current situation as we receive more information.”

Sources tell CI that the gun allegation is being strongly denied by the UK players, and that their return to the scene of the original altercation centered around a racial slur allegedly being used during the first encounter.