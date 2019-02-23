For the second straight day, a six-run inning proved to be Kentucky's demise.

After falling behind 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning, Texas Tech rallied for six runs in the bottom of the frame on its way to a 10-7 win over the Wildcats.

The No. 3 Red Raiders (4-1) clinched the series with wins in the first two games. It was a six-run sixth that lifted Texas Tech from a 4-1 deficit on Friday in Lubbock, Texas.

Kentucky (3-2) got three hits from senior outfielder Ryan Shinn, who doubled twice and hit a three-run homer. Junior college transfer Dalton Reed added two hits, including a triple, but the Cats didn't get much help from the rest of the lineup. UK finished 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

Sophomore outfielder Dylan Neuse hit two home runs and drove in five on a windy day in Lubbock that featured wind gusts more than 40 miles per hour. His second long ball, a grand slam in the fifth, put the Red Raiders ahead for good.

Hunter Dobbins (1-0) claimed the good-timing win for Texas Tech as its fourth pitcher of the day. Clayton Beeter earned his second save of the season by striking out three Cats over the final two innings of scoreless relief.

Jimmy Ramsey started for Kentucky, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over four innings of work. He had the Cats in the lead before running into trouble in the bottom of the fifth. The Cats' bullpen could not bail him out as Mason Hazelwood (0-1) and Grant Macciocchi allowed three additional runs to cross the plate.

Kentucky surrendered 13 hits, four walks, and hurt its chances with four errors in the field on the day.

The series concludes on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with UK seeking to salvage the third and final game.



