Six Kentucky players tally double figures in win at South Carolina

Even on a night when the Wildcats were not firing on all cylinders, No. 5 Kentucky showed what a challenge it can be in an 86-76 win on Tuesday night at South Carolina.

Six players scored in double figures for Kentucky (20-4, 9-2 SEC), who shot 57% from the field to overcome an uncharacteristic 16 turnovers and having allowed 22 offensive rebounds to the upset-minded Gamecocks.

Junior big man Oscar Tshiebwe worked through foul trouble and a slow start to bolster his national player of the year campaign with 18 points and 14 rebounds. It was his 18th double-double of the season.

Junior forward Keion Brooks followed with 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists for the Cats, while TyTy Washington (14), Kellen Grady (12), Jacob Toppin (10), and Davion Mintz (10) also landed in double figures for UK. Junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler had just four points but dished out 11 assists as the Cats posted their fifth straight win.

"When you've got players who can score at all three levels, it's really hard to lock in and take anything away," Brooks said.

Afterward, Kentucky's John Calipari sounded like a coach who's enjoying every moment with his latest team and encouraged fans to do the same.

"What's going to happen is this is going to end too fast," he said. "In other words, last night at the (team) meeting, I said, 'Do you understand how fast this has gone? We've got eight games left (in the regular season). The next time you turn around, we're going to be in Florida in a tournament. And the next time we turn around, we're going to be starting a run for something special. In the blink of an eye. We've got to enjoy this."

South Carolina (13-10, 4-7 SEC) shot 37.8% from the field. UK is 220-24 under Calipari when the opponent shoots 40% or less, including 11-0 this season.

The Gamecocks were led by senior forward Keyshawn Bryant, who matched Tshiebwe's effort with 18 points and 14 rebounds.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

After South Carolina rallied from a 39-34 deficit at halftime to tie the game at 43, Kentucky responded with a 17-7 run to reclaim control of the game. Consistent with the balance they displayed throughout the game, five different Cats scored during the key run. UK led by as many as 14 points down the stretch.

GAME BALL:

Keion Brooks, Kentucky -- The Cats' veteran forward is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during UK's five-game win streak. "What he's doing, and how he's playing, and the decision he made to come back was a man's decision," UK coach John Calipari said. "Someone else (in the transfer portal) would have probably promised him the world and maybe not done it, but he made a man's decision to come back... And he's doing it at Kentucky, in the high-level games, national television."

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - Time this season the Cats have placed six players in double figures. The last time was Nov. 12 against Robert Morris.

3rd - Consecutive game that UK has been outrebounded (41-40) but still won the game.

17 - Second-chance points for the Gamecocks.

23 - South Carolina points off 16 UK turnovers.

25 - Assists for the Cats on 34 made field goals.

54-13 - Kentucky's lead in the all-time series with South Carolina.

QUOTABLE:

"The rest of our schedule is ridiculous. We just have to keep steppin'." -- UK coach John Calipari, who said the Cats will ultimately have the hardest slate in the country when the season ends.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena against Florida. Tipoff for the Cats and Gators is slated for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Florida (15-8, 5-5 SEC) will face Georgia on Wednesday in Gainesville prior to making the trip to Lexington.