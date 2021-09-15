Sisk: Why Livingston could be Calipari's biggest 2022 addition
Chris Livingston became the newest Kentucky Wildcat on Wednesday night. The five-star forward chose the Big Blue over Georgetown, Memphis, and Tennessee State. An Oak Hill Academy product by way of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news