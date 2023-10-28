LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kentucky's newcomer-heavy roster got an early taste of what it's like to play with the bullseye on their backs on Friday in the exhibition opener.

The Wildcats found themselves in a one-point game at halftime against neighboring Georgetown College, one of the top teams in the NAIA ranks, before pulling away in the second half for a 92-69 win at Rupp Arena.

"(Georgetown) didn't back away," UK head coach John Calipari said. "They came out and played harder than we played. They beat us to balls and rebounds and second shots.

"Jimmy Dykes watched them practice yesterday and said, 'You better be careful. They are really good.' And I thought, 'Yeah. Okay.' And then at halftime, Jimmy was right, they were really good."

Kentucky grad senior guard Antonio Reeves, who got his first taste of what it's like to get most teams' best shot after joining the Cats last season, understood how the newcomers might need some time to adjust.

"Those first couple of games, I was like, 'This is way different than Illinois State.' Maybe the first five games," Reeves said with a laugh.

Kentucky led only 35-34 at halftime but responded with a 19-6 run to open the second half and take control of the game. Grad transfer center/forward Tre Mitchell scored 17 of his game-high 22 points after the break to lead the Cats. He shot 9-of-12 from the field and knocked down four of his five attempts from the arc.

"The way Tre Mitchell can stretch the floor and shoot the ball at that size will really help them down the road," said Georgetown College coach Chris Briggs, whose team won the 2019 NAIA national championship and finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the country.

Mitchell also led UK with nine rebounds while serving as the primary big man with 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso rehabbing from off-season surgery and a third 7-footer, Croatian import Zvonimir Ivisic, awaiting the eligibility green flag from the NCAA.

Freshman guard Rob Dillingham, fresh off his 40-point night in the Blue-White Game, had 11 of his 16 points in the second half, and Reeves found his stroke with 10 of his 18 points after the break. Sophomore swingman Adou Thiero chipped in with 10 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

"You see what happened when we came back in the second half, everybody balled," said UK freshman swingman Jordan Burks, who contributed four points, six rebounds, and two steals on the night. When you buy in, that’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to win, everybody’s going to eat. That’s all you have to do, is play hard.”

The Cats shot 57% from the field and knocked down six of 13 treys in the second half. They assisted on 11 of their 21 buckets after the break, showing the ball-sharing trait that highlighted their summer exhibition trip to Canada.

Georgetown was held to 36% shooting in the second half.

"So, second half, I was more pleased," Calipari said. "I thought we became the aggressor... We just need stuff like this so I can watch the tape and figure out where we have got to go with this."

Kentucky will have one more tune-up before the regular season. The Cats will face Kentucky State on Nov. 2 at Rupp Arena.