CatsIllustrated - Shorthanded Cats feel full fury of No. 1 Alabama

Anyone making the trip to Tuscaloosa, Ala., has their hands full with the No. 1 Crimson Tide this season.

That task was magnified on Saturday for Kentucky, which stepped into a precarious matchup with the nation's top team missing its best offensive player, its best defensive player, an All-American specialist, and several other key contributors due to Covid-19 testing.

The end result at Bryant Denny Stadium was predictable, albeit staggering in its scale: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3.

"It's difficult to practice and gameplan guys all week and then you find out on Friday morning before you get on the plane that you're not going to have some guys," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "But it is what it is. I think everyone in the country is dealing with it. But this is not the team or the place that you want to come to down some guys."

Alabama (7-0) showed no mercy, breaking away after a competitive first quarter to deliver the Wildcats' worst loss since a 73-7 defeat at Florida in 1994 and the third most-lopsided SEC loss in school history.

The Crimson Tide outscored UK 42-0 in the second and third quarters alone.

"It's not a good look. It's not something where we want to be. We are over that," Stoops said. "Today, you have to give them credit. That's an explosive team.

"They are everything that you think they are when you see them in person. They can play physical. Big, strong backs with a physical O-Line, and they are explosive getting the ball down the field. Their receivers catch everything that's remotely close to them. A very good team."

The Tide rolled up 509 yards in total offense, including 230 yards passing by one-time UK quarterback commitment Mac Jones, who threw a pair of touchdown passes. Receiver DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 144 yards and two scores, while running back Najee Harris rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown in Alabama's balanced attack.

Kentucky (3-5) was held to just 179 yards of total offense, including 27 in a disastrous second half which saw the Cats go 0-for-9 with an interception in the passing column.

After the game, a demoralized UK locker room saw the Cats trying to pick up the pieces.

"We have to get better," UK defensive end Josh Paschal said. "This isn't acceptable. This isn't a part of our culture or who we are."

*****

WHAT WENT WRONG:

Just about everything. Kentucky played without leading rusher Chris Rodriguez, leading tackler Jamin Davis, and star punter Max Duffy. Three quarterbacks combined to complete zero passes in the second half. The Cats' best receiver, Josh Ali, got knocked out due to an unpenalized helmet-to-helmet blow. Kicker Matt Ruffolo had two field goal attempts go awry due to botched long-snaps and holds. There were drive-wrecking penalities. A pick-6 by the Crimson Tide. A huge special teams return by Bama. A player criticizing his coaches in the aftermath. A total trainwreck.

GAME BALL:

DeVonta Smith, Alabama - The Crimson Tide's stellar wideout has NFL star written all over him. UK had no answer for him. Smith made two of the better catches we have seen all season against good coverage for touchdowns.

KEY STAT:

Alabama averaged 7.7 yards per play and held Kentucky to 3.1 yards per play.

QUOTABLE:

"We could have called some better plays or made some better play calls to get us in better position... But we had to go out and execute it." -- UK running back AJ Rose

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action next Saturday at No. 6 Florida. The Gators (6-1) defeated Vanderbilt 38-17 today in Nashville. Kickoff from Gainesville is slated for Noon ET on ESPN.