Short-handed Cats grind out 86-61 win over Albany

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Short-handed Kentucky placed all five starters in double-figures en route to an 86-61 win over Albany on Monday night at Rupp Arena.

Freshman guard TyTy Washington scored a game-high 20 points to lead the No. 10 Wildcats while junior forward Keion Brooks turned in another strong performance with 17 points and eight rebounds.

“I feel like I’m adjusting really well and just letting the game come to me, just getting out in transition," Washington said. "I feel like one of the good aspects of my game is just getting out, beating everybody on the floor, and making easy plays for me and my teammates. I feel like as we keep going, my condition is only going to get better, and this is going to help me and my team.”

Brooks, who had 22 points and eight rebounds on Friday night in a win over Ohio, continued to impress his coach.

"He's coming," UK coach John Calipari said. "... For us to be any good, Keion has to get 15 and 7 in a really good game."

Kentucky (4-1) also got 15 points and seven assists from junior point guard Sahvir Wheeler, 14 points from grad senior wing Kellen Grady, and yet another double-double from junior big man Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 12 points and grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds despite being limited to 23 minutes of action due to foul trouble.

The Cats played without three of their main rotation players. Grad senior guard Davion Mintz missed the game with an illness. Junior forward Jacob Toppin missed his fourth straight game with a shoulder issue while sophomore forward Lance Ware missed his third straight game with a sprained ankle.

"I like this team and this team has a chance," Calipari said. "... I gotta get this team right because we've got some pieces that can do this. We've got to get healthy. We've got to get guys back because we still don't know what we are."

Their absence did not have a major impact on the outcome. UK shot 54.2% from the field and owned a dominant 48-24 advantage on the glass.

"The reason why Kentucky is Kentucky is they just drill shots. Their guys step up and make plays," said Albany coach Dwayne Killings, who once served as a ball boy at UMass during Calipari's time as the Minutemen head coach.

Albany hung within 37-28 at the half -- "They played harder," Calipari said -- but the Cats broke the game open with an 18-4 run early in the second period. The Great Danes missed 16 of their first 20 shots from the field to open the half. They shot 34.3% for the game.

De'Vondre Perry led Albany (0-5) with 18 points.

*****

In this Rapid Recap feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

GAME BALL:

TyTy Washington, Kentucky -- The crown jewel of UK's latest recruiting class had his second straight 20-point showing, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out three assists.

BY THE NUMBERS:

8 - Bench points by Kentucky, a season-low.

17 - Turnovers by the Cats to only 10 by the Great Danes.

58% - Shooting by UK's starters (29 of 50).

+60 - Kentucky's rebounding advantage in the last two games combined.

77% - Free-throw shooting by the Cats, hitting 17 of 22.

QUOTABLE:

"To be honest with you, the best part of the game for me was I could tell Coach Calipari was getting upset with his guys. And that means our guys were competing and playing the right way." -- Albany coach Dwayne Killings

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at Rupp Arena against North Florida. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.