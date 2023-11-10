LEXINGTON, Ky. -- For the first time since its 2011-12 championship squad, Kentucky has opened a season with five players scoring in double figures in each of the Wildcats' first two games.

Grad senior guard Antonio Reeves knocked down five of eight from the 3-point arc and scored a game-high 21 points to lead No. 16 Kentucky to an 81-61 win over Texas A&M Commerce on Friday night at Rupp Arena.

Reeves was joined by grad senior center Tre Mitchell (18), freshman wing Justin Edwards (16), and freshman guards Rob Dillingham (12) and D.J. Wagner (11) in the double-figure scoring column. The Cats shot 48% from the field, knocked down eight treys, and committed only three turnovers.

"Would you say we played pretty fast?" Kentucky head coach John Calipari asked. "Folks, we had three turnovers. Now I'm wondering if we're not being aggressive enough. How the heck do you end the game with like three turnovers? That's ridiculous."

Added Texas A&M Commerce head coach Jaret von Rosenberg: "They're so good in transition. Every time you make a mistake ... they just kept coming at us and made it tough on us all night."

Kentucky (2-0) held a 23-1 advantage in fast-break scoring over the Lions.

The Cats had only six turnovers in their season-opening win earlier this week against New Mexico State. They have recorded 29 assists and only nine turnovers to date.

"That's just how we play in practice," Edwards said. "Everybody's used to playing fast, sharing the ball, and taking care of it."

Kentucky won handily despite playing another game without its three 7-footers -- two injured and one awaiting word on NCAA eligibility -- and another frontcourt player, sophomore swingman Adou Thiero, sitting out due to the concussion protocol.

That helped a scrappy Texas A&M Commerce squad jump out to a 13-point lead early in the game, but the Wildcats' overwhelming talent advantage was eventually too much for the Lions (0-3).

"Loved it," Calipari said in regard to the unexpected challenge from a team that had lost its first two games of the season 78-46 and 73-46. "... I said, it doesn't matter, they're playing us."

The visitors got 19 points from guard Kalen Williams and 18 from guard Tommie Lewis. Texas A&M Commerce shot 41% from the field, including a 10-for-27 night from beyond the arc to keep the game competitive.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Kentucky led only 38-30 at the half, but opened some space in the early portion of the second period. Mitchell converted an old-fashioned three-point play, Dillingham drained a 3-pointer, and Reeves sank one of his own as the lead quickly swelled to 15 at the 14:04 mark. The teams played mostly even the rest of the way with UK reaching its largest lead (22) in the final seconds.

GAME BALL:

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky - The grad senior guard has been playing like a crafty veteran early in the season, providing the young Cats with a steadying influence with his ability to score. He is now 7-of-14 from the 3-point arc this season.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Meeting between Kentucky and Texas A&M Commerce.

3 - Steals for both UK's Tre Mitchell and Reed Sheppard.

9 of 10 - Kentucky shooting at the free-throw line.

7:41 - Time remaining in the first half when the Wildcats took their first lead.

36-33 - Rebounding advantage for UK, led by eight from Tre Mitchell and seven from Justin Edwards.

216-10 - The Wildcats' record under John Calipari when holding an opponent to 63 or fewer points.

QUOTABLE:

"I think it will change their team a lot, obviously... I just don't know how you're going to score at the rim when you put that combination of guys on the floor." -- Texas A&M Commerce head coach Jaret von Rosenberg when asked about UK having three 7-footers sitting out now.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky will travel to Chicago on Tuesday to face No. 1 Kansas at the United Center in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks (2-0) defeated Manhattan 99-61 on Friday night at Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence. Tipoff for UK and KU will be approximately 9:30 ET on ESPN at the conclusion of the Duke-Michigan State matchup.