Reed Sheppard got the opportunity Tuesday to live the moment every kid growing up in the Bluegrass State has prepared for in the driveways and parks and dimly-lit gyms of their youth.

Kentucky's talented freshman guard sliced through the Mississippi State defense and hit a running jumper from the free-throw line with :00.5 seconds remaining to rip the hearts out of a sold-out crowd at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville and send his Wildcats home with a thrilling 91-89 victory.

They were the final two points of a 32-point night for Sheppard, the London, Ky., native and son of former UK 1998 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Jeff Sheppard. It marked a new career-high for points -- a figure his proud father never reached in four years with the Cats -- to go along with his typical crowded stat line that featured five rebounds, seven assists, two blocked shots, and two steals.

"Growing up as a little kid, I always wanted to play at Kentucky, so being out there and being able to hit a game-winning shot for Kentucky was really cool," Sheppard said. "It was really special for me."

Asked if he had played out that scenario in the past, Sheppard smiled and said, "That's what everybody did as a little kid."

"Reed was amazing," said UK freshman guard DJ Wagner, who passed up the chance to be the hero himself and found Sheppard in a better position to attempt the game-winner. "That last shot was crazy, but he's built for that."

"He plays to win," UK head coach John Calipari said. "He's not playing not to lose."

Sheppard finished 11-of-14 from the field, 4-of-7 from the arc, and 6-of-6 at the line as No. 16 Kentucky improved to 20-9 overall and 10-5 in SEC play.

In addition to Sheppard's big performance, Kentucky got 21 points from senior guard Antonio Reeves, 11 from sophomore swingman Adou Thiero, and 10 from Wagner. Freshman guard Rob Dillingham chipped in with nine on a night when UK shot 55% against one of the nation's elite defensive clubs.

The Cats had to overcome an equally impressive performance by MSU's own dynamic freshman guard, Josh Hubbard, who scored a game-high 34 points and made three wild 3-pointers in the final 50 seconds, including one with eight seconds left to tie the game at 89.

"He played unbelievable, Hubbard. He made some ridiculous plays," Calipari said.

Mississippi State (19-9, 8-7 SEC) also got 21 points and 10 rebounds from grad senior power forward Tolu Smith and 10 points from senior guard Shakeel Moore.

The Bulldogs entered the game riding a five-game win streak and at one point held a 13-point lead over the Cats early in the second half.

"To beat these guys and how they're playing right now... Big time," Calipari said.

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

Trailing 71-67 with 4:51 to play, Kentucky huddled during a timeout as the PA system at Humphrey Coliseum advised the rabid MSU fans about "court-storming" protocol for the night. The Wildcats emerged from that timeout and scored seven straight points to take their first lead of the night on a Rob Dillingham 3-pointer from the left corner. It grew to a stunning 16-4 run, capped by a pair of Dillingham free throws at the :57 mark. Hubbard hit three spectacular 3-pointers in the final minute to pull the Bulldogs even with eight seconds to go, and it may have been a memorable game-winner itself had UK not sank all nine of its free throws in the final 70 seconds. Those clutch shots at the charity stripe gave Reed Sheppard a chance to be the hero.

GAME BALL:

Reed Sheppard, Kentucky -- The freshman guard's big night in Starkville joins the pantheon of unforgettable performances by Kentucky players. With comprehensive box scores dating back to the 1971-72 season, he is believed to be the first UK player to record at least 32 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in a true road game.

BY THE NUMBERS:

2nd - Kentucky team under John Calipari to have three different players record a 30-point scoring game as Reed Sheppard joined Rob Dillingham and Antonio Reeves. (Terrence Jones, Brandon Knight, Doron Lamb -- 2010-2011).

9 - Game winning streak for the Cats in Starkville, their longest since winning 10 straight from 1966-75.

16 - Consecutive SEC road games with at least 14 points scored by UK senior guard Antonio Reeves.

34-27 - Rebounding advantage for Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs finished with only six second-chance points.

55% - Shooting (33 of 60) from the field for Kentucky against KenPom's No. 11 defensive efficiency team in the nation. The Cats are 12-0 when shooting 50% or better this season.

103-21 - UK's all-time record against MSU, including a 20-1 mark for John Calipari.

QUOTABLE:

"That is not a first- or second-round NCAA game. You're in the third round, that's who you're playing. They're that good. They're in the 20s in the NET. They beat Tennessee here. They beat Auburn here. This was a big-time win, and we're going to cel-a-brate." -- UK head coach John Calipari on his team's 91-89 win over Mississippi State

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Saturday at Rupp Arena against Arkansas. The Wildcats won the first meeting between the teams in Fayetteville, 63-57, on Jan. 27. The Razorbacks (14-13, 5-9 SEC) are playing late Tuesday night at Vanderbilt. Tipoff for UK and Arkansas is slated for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.