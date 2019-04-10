Jaren Shelby packed the highlight reel with big plays Wednesday night in Nashville.

Kentucky's junior outfielder hit a three-run home run with two outs in the eighth inning to cap a four-run rally and give the Wildcats a 6-2 win over Lipscomb.

Shelby has now homered in four of UK's last six games, all coming in the eighth inning. The Lexington native has six long balls and 30 RBI on the season.

He also came through with his glove, making a diving catch down the right-field line with a pair of Lipscomb runners on base. One run scored, but the trail runner was thrown out for a double play, ending the scoring threat.

The Cats also got a two-run double from Alex Rodriguez to highlight the offense.

Dillon Marsh started on the mound for UK, allowing only one run on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out five batters. Daniel Harper (3-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief before the decisive eighth inning.

Kentucky (18-15) remained undefeated against non-Power 5 opponents this season. The Cats are now 51-5 under head coach Nick Mingione against such teams over three years.

Lipscomb dropped to 15-17 on the season. The Bison were led by a solo home run from Cade Sorrells.

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the first of a three-game SEC series at No. 10 Ole Miss. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.