For the second time Louisville (Ky.) Doss outside linebacker Shawnkel Knight-Goff has committed to Kentucky.

The three-star (5.6 RR) prospect had committed to the Cats months ago before reopening his recruitment.

Knight-Goff had narrowed his list to in-state schools Kentucky and Louisville, with UK ace recruiter Vince Marrow's persistence paying off.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect made his decision on Friday night as he had announced he would.

Knight-Goff is Kentucky's third in-state commitment from the Class of 2019, joining fellow Louisville native Demontae Crumes, who had been committed to the Cards, and West Jessamine offensive lineman Eli Cox.

Sources have informed Cats Illustrated that Knight-Goff is considered an "athlete" by the Kentucky coaching staff, which means he could be slotted at different positions depending on what the staff thinks about his skill set and the team's need when he arrives.

Knight-Goff is Kentucky's 19th commitment in the 2019 class. His commitment moves the Cats into a tie with Cal for 31st nationally in the Rivals.com team recruiting rankings.

Kentucky is expected to sign close to a full class (25) in this recruiting cycle.