Shaedon Sharpe begins workouts with Cats

Shaedon Sharpe appears to be poised to join this year's Kentucky basketball squad.

During his weekly radio call-in show on Wednesday, UK head coach John Calipari said the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2022 just had his first individual workout with the Wildcats' staff today.

"He worked out today in an individual workout," Calipari said of the five-star shooting guard. " We'll bring him along slow. I want him in practice. I want to see him fly up and down the court and play that way and have that mentality. It takes time to teach it.

"I want to see if he can make shots while playing that fast and all that stuff. But he's not ready to be playing in games yet. He just got on campus a couple of days ago."

Sharpe initially planned to enroll early and practice with the Cats but not play until next season -- similar to the Hamidou Diallo situation in 2016-17 -- but both he and Calipari have changed their tune on that possibility in the weeks leading up to his arrival in Lexington.

Sharpe, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound native of London, Ontario, averaged 22.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in the 2021 Nike Elite Youth Basketball League in his ascent to the No. 1 prospect honor. He's the first consensus No. 1 prospect to sign with Kentucky since Nerlens Noel in 2012.

And Calipari thinks he may be growing.

"It looks like he grew. It looks like he's about 6-6," Calipari said on Wednesday.



