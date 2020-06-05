Several Power Five programs prioritizing safety Jaydon Hodge
Kentucky recently picked up a commitment from Class of 2021 safety La'Vell Wright. He might be the only safety Kentucky takes from the current recruiting cycle.But it's clear UK is targeting younge...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news