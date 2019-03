LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Wildcats batted around in the seventh and eighth innings Friday night against Canisius, turning a late one-run deficit into a 10-2 win on a frigid evening at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky (6-3) sent 11 batters to the plate in the decisive seventh inning, which started rather unceremoniously with an out.

A pinch-hitting pitcher, Grant Macchiochi, got the rally started by drawing a walk. A single by Breydon Daniel, one of three hits on the day for the junior college transfer, and a pinch-hit sacrifice fly by Jaren Shelby produced the game-tying run.

Back to back singles by TJ Collett and Ryan Shinn and a sacrifice fly by Dalton Reed that was misplayed by the right fielder gave the Cats a 4-2 lead. Coltyn Kessler's two-run single made it 6-2.

The Cats added some insurance runs in the eighth inning that was highlighted by Shinn's RBI double to deep centerfield.

Kentucky collected 10 hits on the day. In addition to Daniel's team-high three hits, Shinn, Collett and Kessler each added two. Kessler also drove in three runs.

Daniel Harper (1-0) was the timely beneficiary of the late run support. The sophmore right-hander tossed three innings of scoreless relief out of the UK bullpen to earn the victory.

Preseason All-American Zack Thompson started for UK and delivered six strong innings on the mound. The junior left-hander allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out 11.

Canisius (3-5) was led by left fielder Andy Leader with a pair of hits. Right fielder Mark McKenna drove in both runs for the Golden Griffins.

The visitors wasted a good starting effort from senior right-hander Andrew Sipowicz, who allowed only one run on four hits and two walks over five innings on the mound. Kyle Warner (0-1) took the loss out of the Canisius bullpen.

The three-game series concludes with a doubleheader on Saturday. The third game was originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved up due to the threat of a winter storm.