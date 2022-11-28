In the first of what could be multiple off-season changes on the Kentucky football staff, it was announced Monday that John Settle will not be back with the Wildcats.

According to BBN Tonight, Settle was told he would not be retained at the end of the regular season, which culminated with a 26-13 win over Louisville on Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky (7-5) is currently awaiting its bowl game destination.

Settle, whose contract was set to expire in June, has spent the last two years as UK's running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator. He was making $475,000 this season.

After ranking among the national leaders in rushing offense in recent years, the Cats' ground game took a big dip this season, falling from No. 25 to No. 109 nationally and losing almost 80 yards off the per-game average. Part of that was due to star running back Chris Rodriguez missing the first four games of the season due to suspension, but even when he returned, he averaged nearly a yard less per carry than he did as a junior as he dealt with a rebuilt UK offensive line and a new offensive scheme.

Although it is not known how much input Settle had in the placekicking game, special teams had been a source of frustration for the Cats almost the entire season.

Speculation around the UK program indicates that Mark Stoops is looking for a stronger recruiter in the position. One of the Cats' top offensive recruits for 2023, running back Khalifa Keith, de-committed from UK and cast his lot with rival Tennessee earlier this month.

Stay tuned to Cats Illustrated and The House of Blue for more details on the situation and names that could emerge to fill the position.



