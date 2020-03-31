The NCAA approved a measure Monday allowing spring sport athletes who saw their seasons interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis to claim an extra year of eligibility should they wish to take advantage of it.

Winter sport athletes were not as fortunate, effectively ending the career of Kentucky's Nate Sestina.

Sestina, a graduate transfer from Bucknell, helped lead the Wildcats to a 25-6 record and a No. 7 national ranking but was not able to play in the postseason due to the worldwide health crisis.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari had initially expressed support for allowing winter sport athletes to come back for an extra season as well, while noting some concerns about how the logistics would play out.

“I’m so disappointed that I’m not going to have another year to coach Nate and have him in our program," Calipari said. "I know he’s disappointed and wanted to come back. He knew the chances weren’t great, but that doesn’t make this hurt any less for him. Having said that, I’m proud of how he’s handled the whole thing. He was hopeful but has had a great attitude on what that next step will be for him."

Sestina played in all 28 games for the Cats this season, starting seven. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, including a season-high 17 points against No. 5 Ohio State.

“Nate had an unbelievable season and helped us achieve the level of success that we did," Calipari said of the Pennsylvania native. "He improved in so many areas and showed great veteran leadership through actions and performance. Our guys absolutely loved him.

“I’m going to miss seeing him in the gym every day but there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s helped himself and will have opportunities professionally if that’s what he chooses.”

Sestina has expressed an interest in continuing his basketball career on the international level.