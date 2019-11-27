The injury bug has bitten Kentucky once again.

Graduate transfer forward Nate Sestina will miss approximately four weeks of action after fracturing his left wrist during practice, UK coach John Calipari announced on Wednesday.

“We haven’t been a full team in over a month,” Calipari said in a statement released by UK. “Nate goes to shoot a layup, it gets blocked, he falls back, goes to stop himself (and) breaks his wrist/hand. He’s out … approximately four weeks. Now we regroup. Next man up.”

The 6-foot-9 Sestina, who is averaging 7.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, was scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday morning. If he is sidelined for four weeks, he would miss games against UAB, Fairleigh Dickinson, Georgia Tech, Utah, and Ohio State. The Louisville game on Nov. 28 could also be in doubt.

The No. 9 Wildcats (5-1) have already played games early in the season without guard Immanuel Quickley, forward E.J. Montgomery, and center Nick Richards. UK has also been playing without two other players, freshman Dontaie Allen and redshirt freshman Zan Payne, who have been recovering from off-season surgery.

“We need our fans now more than ever,” Calipari said. “Coming to games, cheering, picking these kids up. They go on a run that they don’t play well, cheer them (and) get them going. So we’re shorthanded again and your coach is saying, ‘Bring it. Let’s go.’ Remember this: There’s not one person outside the Big Blue Nation or the Commonwealth of Kentucky feeling bad for us.”

Kentucky returns to action Friday vs. UAB in Rupp Arena in the final game of the BBN Showcase. Tipoff is set for 7 ET on the SEC Network.