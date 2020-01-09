Aside from Lynn Bowden, linebacker Kash Daniel may have been the most recognizable player on Kentucky's football team during the 2019 season.

From his viral celebration in the Swamp after Kentucky's streak-snapping win against the Gators to his contributions on the field especially over the last two years, Daniel won't be forgotten any time soon.

Recruiting History

Kash Daniel was a little-known prospect from Paintsville until he burst onto the scene before his senior season at a Rivals Camp event in Charlotte, where he earned recognition as one of the top linebackers in attendance. That seemed to jump start his recruitment and before the process ended he had offers from a number of Power Five programs.

Before announcing his college choice on July 4th, Daniel narrowed his list of choices to Kentucky, Louisville, and South Carolina.

Daniel would eventually earn four-star status and finished his recruiting cycle as the No. 2 prospect in the Commonwealth. He was one of several U.S. Army All-Americans in Kentucky's 2016 recruiting class.

PFF Grades

Fans may or may not be surprised to learn that Daniel's PFF grade improved markedly from one season to the next every year he has been at Kentucky. In limited action as a freshman and sophomore, besides on special teams, he scored a 44.0 and a 53.0.

As a junior, Daniel's grade improved to 62.5, essentially describing him as an above-average Power Five linebacker, and as a senior even during some adversity Daniel's grade rose to 66.0.

His 2019 grade was the product of a 64.5 run defense grade, a 59.5 tackling mark, a 63.5 pass rush number, and a 65.3 coverage score. In other words, he did everything fairly well but was not elite in any area.

How He'll Be Remembered

Daniel leaves quite a legacy at Kentucky. He first made a name for himself on the field as a major special teams contributor, often as the first player down the field on coverage units and appearing as the player who would never be outworked and always took pride in wearing the uniform.

As Daniel aged in the program he took on a greater leadership role with the Wildcats and was ultimately named a team captain. His legacy is inevitably intertwined with major improvements to the program under Mark Stoops, and he was a starting middle linebacker for Kentucky's first 10-win team since the 1970's.

Daniel drew criticism for an apparent leg twist of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask in the UK-UF game early in his senior season and he acknowledged having some tough times in 2019, but after the Wildcats knocked off Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl he gave an emotional apology to Trask in front of a television audience.

How He'll Be Replaced

Kentucky has a number of quality inside linebackers prepared to take over an even greater role in the program. DeAndre Square, Chris Oats, and Jamin Davis all played at a high level when their numbers were called in 2019. They should all factor heavily into next year's defense. What Daniel brought to the table was that "thumper" that coaches speak of so frequently. Someone who can throw his weight around and play with reckless abandon in the box, specializing against the run. None of those aforementioned players are exactly like Daniel in that regard but the forecast is still solid up the middle. UK seems to have recruited D'Eryk Jackson to fill something like the kind of role Daniel occupied.