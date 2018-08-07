For several years Kentucky's secondary has been expected to take a step forward and become a problem for opposing offenses.

There were good reasons for those expectations. Kentucky has signed several four-star defensive backs in the Mark Stoops era. Stoops himself has said Kentucky is "freakishly" long on the back part of their defense, as they have been for some time.

Now the Wildcats have one of the nation's most experienced secondaries.

Will that experience and seniority be part of the solution for a secondary that struggled at times in 2017?

The unit did have bright spots last season, as when they picked off Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur four times, topping his entire season interception total to that point. They defended Northwestern's aerial game well in the season finale.

But they ranked near the bottom of the SEC and national charts in a number of pass defense categories.

Because of that there will be plenty of unanswered questions until the season begins and maybe until several weeks into the season when UK starts to face the better quarterbacks on its schedule. But experience will not be a question. Kentucky has that in spades.

"Its my fourth year playing. Five years being here. I’ve got a lot of experience on the field," said Mike Edwards, who opted to return for a redshirt senior season after mulling over the possibility of entering the NFL Draft.

Edwards told Cats Illustrated that when he thinks back several years to a time when he was a freshman still finding his way around campus, before even Derrick Baity and Chris Westry had arrived, he realizes much has changed.

"We were just trying to get on the field and show the whole country what we can do," Edwards remembered. "Now we’re just trying to raise our level pretty much higher. We’re pretty much trying to come together and get our chemistry and get together on the back end.”

Before last season Stoops challenged Edwards to become more of a leader, which is one of the reasons he selected the then-rising junior to go to SEC Media Days in Alabama.

Senior cornerback Derrick Baity won't just be leading by example. Baity told Cats Illustrated that he and the seniors will be very vocal and firm with the younger players in the secondary.

“We’ve got six leaders, it really helps," Baity said. "Just do what the seniors say. We’ve been there. We’ve done it all. We’ve had all the experiences and we want our team how we want it. So if they’re not exceeding expectations all the seniors are going to get on that young guy. No, we’re not just saying, 'Hey, we’re the leaders, do as we say.' We’re going to show them how we want it.”

