CatsIllustrated - Senior Highlights: Armond Scott

Kentucky's coaches are speaking candidly both in public and to recruits when it comes to the offensive product everyone has seen on the field this fall.

As Cats Illustrated has touched on countless times in recent months, the program's top recruiting priority is keeping together a four-man receiving class that appears to be the strength of UK's haul.

Ohio three-star Armond Scott is one of those four players committed to UK at wideout.

He's had a big season for Euclid and Cats Illustrated scouted him and spoke with him at an early season game.

In the above video you can watch what Scott did during a portion of his senior season.

Scott shows himself to be a long and able deep threat as an outside receiver who can get behind the defense on fades and go routes. We don't see much of him high pointing the ball or on slants, posts, or detailed routes, but his acceleration off screens shows up nicely for a player his size. He's a smooth athlete who runs effortlessly.